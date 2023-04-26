EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – Almost a dozen Memorial High School student-athletes are ready for their move to the next level, in which many say is a dream come true.

One of the most important days for high school athletes is when they sign their letter of intent and the Tigers had 11 student-athletes sign their letter of intent to which institution they would continue both their athletic and academic careers.

One of those athletes was Adeline Wittmer who chose to join the University of Evansville’s golf team. She says she is anxious for the opportunity to play in college in front of her family and friends.

“It feels so good, I’ve never been more excited to get to play for my hometown college and I’m just excited for all the new memories and friends,” Wittmer explained.

Leo Collins also signed his letter of intent as he will be attending Ball State to play football. At Memorial he has been a two-sport athlete but as he focuses only on football moving forward, he ready for the challenge in the college ranks.

“Playing for Memorial really, truly solidified my love for football and having to quit baseball was really tough but I think it’s paying off,” Collins stated.

Collins added that though signing his official letter was something he always dreamed of, getting to do so alongside of three of his teammates was the icing on the cake.

For Tru Naumovitz he knows he will have some big shoes to fill.

“It’s nice to know that I have someone’s footsteps to follow in,” said Naumovitz. My father Justin Naumovitz, two-time All-American, that’s big shoes to fill but I’m more than excited to know that I’m more than capable to follow.”

Nathan Deputy will be attending the University of Southern Indiana is hopeful that he will be a pivotal part of his program as a Screaming Eagle.

“When I was thinking about going to USI it was a huge opportunity to be one of the foundation people that they could build the program off of,” stated Deputy. “It’s a true honor being one of the first pillars for their diving program.”

The list of signings is as follows:

Thomas Broshears – golf at Coker University

Leo Collins – football at Ball State University

Nathan Deputy – diving at the University of Southern Indiana

Caleb Ellsperman – football & baseball at Wabash College

Kelton Farmer – football at Kentucky Wesleyan University

Carac Johnson – football at Wabash College

Caroline Jones – volleyball at University of St. Francis

Tru Naumovitz – wrestling at Missouri Valley College

Ashlyn Nobles – soccer at Eastern Illinois University

Oliver Theby – swimming at Colorado School of Mines

Adeline Wittmer – golf at the University of Evansville