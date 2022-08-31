EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For many players taking part in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, golf is a family tradition. But for Tyson Alexander, not only is it a tradition, winning is part of the family formula.

This is Tyson’s fourth trip to play in the Victoria National but unlike others in the field, he has a connection to the Tri-State that runs deeper than golf.

His grandfather, Skip Alexander, was a member of both the 1949 and 1951 winning Ryder Cup teams. Only 15 months before winning the 1951 title, Skip was on a plane that crashed in Evansville. That crash left his grandfather with third degree burns over 70 percent of his body.

“I think about it once a year when I come back here,” Tyson explained. “It was this airport I think where it happened but he was tough. Tough as they come.”

A tough mentality that was passed down from his grandfather is what he plans to use this weekend.

“My dad was my college coach at the University of Florida,” Tyson said. “He coached there for 27 years. “We have a pretty good golf pedigree.”

T.J. Vogel has been a friend of the Alexander family for over 15 years and knows how important a win at Korn Ferry would mean to Tyson.

“It’s in Tyson’s genes, playing great golf and I’m really, really happy for him that he’s finally breaking through and going to where he deserves to be,” Vogel said.

From the history of his grandfather, to learning the game from his dad and always picking his brain for more insight into the game, Tyson is just focused on being the best version of himself.

“Trying to set my own goals, but definitely have the family background,” Tyson said. “It’s a pretty cool experience, just bonding knowing that my dad kind of knows what’s going on.”

Though creating his own path is the way Tyson approaches his game, he says it would be pretty great to follow his grandfathers footsteps and be on a Ryder Cup team in the future.