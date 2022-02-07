A few tips for Burn Awareness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Burn Awareness Week is an initiative of the American Burn Association that hopes to educate people on the risks involved when it comes to burns. Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez offers these tips, saying that these practices will reduce the risk of an accidental burn or fire from occurring within the home:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking

Create a three-foot kid-free zone around the stove or oven

Turn pot and/or pan handles around when cooking

Use rear burners if possible

Place hot liquids in the middle of a table and out of the reach of children

Make sure to wear shoes when walking on pavement during hot summer months

Annually, in the United States, approximately 400,000 people receive medical care for treatment of burn injuries. In 2018 alone, there were 3,655 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation and another 40,000 people were treated in hospitals for burn related injuries. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), most “fire-related injuries” are burns. In fact, approximately every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. sustains a burn injury serious enough to require treatment. The primary causes of injury include fire-flame, scalds, contact with hot objects, electrical and chemicals. Most of the injuries occur in the home.