EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a basketball game at Harrison.

A fight allegedly broke out near the end of the game between the Bosse and Harrision boys teams. We want to underline no one was hurt, and we have been told this fight did not involve the players, coaches or fans in the gym, but the scene was described as confusing and scary. We have been told the teams, the student sections and fans were asked to leave the gym as a precaution. An apparent fight outside of the court area sparked rumors throughout the gym.

The gym holds more than two thousand and was close to capacity. School officials felt like they could not continue the game under those circumstances and asked fans to leave. The game was called a draw. Again, no one was hurt.

