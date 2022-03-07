EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters were called to deal with a fire that had broken out at the corner of Ravenswood and Garvin.

According to firefighters, the fire was contained to one room, but that room suffered heavy damage. Firefighters say a dog was rescued, but the dog had to be given oxygen. Firefighters say that the dog was taken to a vet to be checked up on, and no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

Eyewitness News has learned that the fire was put out in fifteen minutes, and the worst damage was in the room the fire broke out in. Eyewitness News has learned that the rest of the house had smoke damage, and a lot of furniture was burned up in the process.