KENTUCKY (WEHT) – First Lady Britainy Beshear and Governor Andy Beshear are inviting families affected by the December 2021 tornadoes to join them for upcoming Christmas in July events.

The events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or left over after local toy giveaways and deliveries to Western Kentucky families. The Christmas in July celebrations will allow families to take home more gifts after they’ve settled into housing.

The First Lady said that after the toy drive was announced, people responded with much generosity. At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards were donated in December, sent by families from at least 36 different U.S. states, as far as Alaska.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

Families can learn about event locations and times here and RSVP for the events here.