A League of Their Own uniform worn by Tom Hanks up for auction

(WEHT) – The uniform Tom Hanks wore in A League Of Their Own is up for auction. Hanks wore the uniform in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own, which was filmed in Evansville, as manager Jimmy Dugan of the Rockford Peaches.

The uniform includes the jersey, pants, cap, belt and leggings that were worn by the two-time Oscar winner in the film. The belt has a swatch missing on the back but does not affect the display quality.

The uniform bidding opened up at $1,500.

To view the auction listing or bid on the item, click here.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)