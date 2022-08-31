EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local nonprofit is holding an event at the Evansville County Club. Chemo Buddies was founded to help those who are going through cancer treatments be less stressed and more full of hope.

They are holding their first annual Hope Tea event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We sold out a couple of weeks ago.” Said Tea Organizer, Gail Knight Williams. “The success of this event will provide first day bags and blankets for patients as well as rides to medical appointments for those who are struggling with transportation.”

Last year Chemo Buddies established a program called Shuttle Buddies after studies showed the primary barrier to patients receiving medical treatments was transportation. The program provides free rides for patients to and from cancer related medical appointments.

You can contact Gail Knight Williams for more information at (812) 499-8464.