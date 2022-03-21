DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department plans to host a fundraiser.

On March 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the fire department will be hosting its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. The reason for the fire department to hold a fundraiser for itself is so the department can upgrade and maintain its equipment. The department also plans to educate people about fire safety should they choose to attend the fundraiser.

The location of the event is 3741 Ashbyburg Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301. It costs $10.00 per plate, and more information about the event can be found on the department’s Facebook page. According to the Facebook page, one plate contains two pancakes, two pieces of sausage, eggs, biscuit and gravy, and a drink.