DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dawson Springs Rotary Club and Planters Bank are to unveil a memorial honoring the victims of the December 10th tornado. The unveiling will take place at Dawson Springs City Park at 1 p.m. on November 19.

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club began planning the monument earlier this year, with the final design of the monument being chosen in May. The memorial is a granite tear drop shaped monument, displaying the names of the 19 victims who lost their lives in the tornado.

Early in the planning process, Rotary Club President Tabitha Adams commented on the impact the tornado had on the community. “It has definitely changed more than you can imagine,” she said. “Even all of these months later, everybody in Dawson Springs is still very tornado disaster mindset, trying to rebuild, trying to get back to what we once were.”

The Rotary Club is meeting their goal of having the monument ready by the one year anniversary of the tornado.