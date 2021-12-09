Aurora holding memorial service for homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Each year, Aurora sponsors the Homeless Memorial Service in partnership with the National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day. This year, the event will take place on December 9 at 5:30 p.m., and will be held in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Since the Memorial Service began in 1990, Aurora has sponsored and honored individuals experiencing homelessness who passed away in the previous year. This year, the Evansville community will remember the eight individuals who passed away in 2021, and the 150 in total since 1990, the service will include a candle lighting ceremony, “moments of reflection” and “why we make time to remember” those that are often left behind or forgotten.

The service will be socially distanced and all participants will be required to wear masks. Aurora will share a livestream for the service on their Facebook page as well. Aurora thanks Trinity UMC, all those participating, and all involved community partners for working together to protect, shelter, and house the men, women, children, and seniors experiencing homelessness in Evansville. Along with this, Aurora thanks the Commission on Homelessness, as we have maneuvered this unprecedented year of 2021.