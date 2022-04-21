HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Out of two qualified candidates, the Henderson County Circuit Clerk has finally been chosen.

On April 20, interviews were conducted with the two people who passed the Henderson County Circuit Clerk’s examination. Each person who passed were uniquely qualified and capable of performing the duties of Circuit Clerk, says a press release from the Henderson County Judicial Center.

The Judicial Center says that Clyde Gregory Sutton has accepted the appointment to serve as Henderson Circuit Court Clerk. The Judicial Center says that Sutton is a licensed attorney who most recently served as the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney. The Judicial Center says Sutton previously served as Circuit Court Clerk from March 2016 through November 2016. The press release also notes that Sutton’s public service includes being managing director for the Henderson County Office of the Department of Public Advocacy and Sutton worked on the Henderson City Commission.

The press release says that Sutton was administered the oath of the office in a private ceremony on April 21, and will begin his official duties on April 22. Sutton can be reached at the Clerk’s Office at 270-826-2405.