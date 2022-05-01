OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro middle school gave the community one last chance to walk down its school halls. Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) hosted a Farewell Open House on May 1.

The community was invited to visit the school at 1415 East 4th Street to tour the building and say farewell as DCMS prepares to move to its new facility at 3901 Fairview Drive later this year.

The middle school was formerly the home to Daviess County High School from 1927 to 1958. The property that is now DCMS has been part of the fabric of the educational community for nearly a century.

The event was an opportunity for all past, present and future members of the DCMS and DCHS family to come together to celebrate the school`s history and tradition as DCMS embarks on its next chapter of excellence in its new location in August.

“We look forward to seeing retired staff, former students and the community to reminisce about their great experiences,” says DCMS principal Kelly Skeens.

Guests were able to take photos with the Daviess County Panther, tour the building and enjoy food from local food trucks.