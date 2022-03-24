EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is getting reports of another standoff less than 24 hours from the first one. We have sent a crew to investigate.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office originally sought to serve an eviction notice. Once deputies arrived, the woman was inside her apartment at Eastland apartments. A short time later, deputies tried to force their way in and that’s when an occupant tried to stab one of the deputies.

This led to a standoff between authorities and the occupants. Authorities are now seeking charges of attempted murder. Deputies have been trying to make contact since 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.