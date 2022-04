OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A tree has overstayed its welcome on Moreland Avenue.

On April 28, Moreland Avenue will be closed from West Parrish Avenue to West 13th Street for the removal of a tree. The closure is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., but is subject to delays due to inclement weather. A detour will be marked and available.

The City of Owensboro asks that people pay attention and use caution while in this area.