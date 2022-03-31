OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The International Bar-B-Q Festival, Inc. board of directors has said that world champion eater, Joey Chestnut, will be back in Owensboro for the Bar-B-Q Block Party on May 14, says Owensboro’s website.

“Kentucky Legend is so thrilled to have Joey Chestnut back in our home town for the Bar-B-Q Block Party! We know he’ll have a blast meeting the fans and participating as our own celebrity judge this year. We couldn’t ask for a better partner for this event and thank the City of Owensboro for making it happen,” says Brooklyn Maple, Brand Manager of Specialty Foods Group, LLC.

The 2022 Bar-B-Q Block Party will take place May 13 through 14 along 2nd Street. More than a dozen barbecue vendors including local churches are scheduled to participate, in addition to more than thirty teams competing in the Backyard Cooking Competition, says the website. Live music will be located on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center on both Friday and Saturday, and there will be a carnival located by the blue bridge.

For more information on the Bar-B-Q Block Party, visit this website.