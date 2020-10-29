AAA offers fall driving tips as Daylight Savings Time ends

(WEHT)- With Daylight Savings Time set to end Sunday morning, AAA says drivers will be presented with challenges for themselves and pedestrians, including changing sleep patterns, brighter morning drives, and darker evenings.

Research from Stanford University and Johns Hopkins Universities shows effects from the time change can last up to two weeks and a study from the National Sleep Foundation says sleep deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries per year.

AAA tips

Tips for motorists:

Get plenty of rest.

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting from lanes, or not remembering the last few miles driven. Watch for deer. November and December are peak months for deer-vehicle collisions. Don't forget – your clock has changed, but theirs haven't.

Get some shades.

Wear high-quality sunglasses and adjust the car's sun visors as needed to avoid glare in the morning. Change driving habits. Reduce speeds and increase following distances, especially in more populated areas.

Ditch the distractions.

This can include cell phones, infotainment systems, or clocks that need to be turned back an hour. Use the headlights. This can make you more visible to pedestrians in the morning and evening.

Remember to yield. Pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks. Also, don't pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Tips for pedestrians:

Cross only at intersections or crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk or cross between parked cars. Use the sidewalk. If you have to walk on the road, be sure to walk facing traffic.

Dress brightly.

Wear bright or reflective clothing if you are walking or biking near traffic at night. Consider carrying a flashlight. Avoid distracted walking. This includes looking at your phone, wearing headphones, or listening to music.

This includes looking at your phone, wearing headphones, or listening to music. Bike smartly. Bicycle lights are a must-have item for safe night riding, especially during the winter months when it gets darker earlier.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

