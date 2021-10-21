Fire at storage facility in Owensboro

Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Megan Belcher
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Eyewitness News is on the scene of a fire at AAA Rent-A-Space on West 4th Street in Owensboro.
The wind’s moving the smoke from west to east, and could be seen from a few miles out earlier this afternoon. Some people who have items stored here are watching this unfold. pic.twitter.com/qhLwtsrHAb— Mike Pickett (@mikepickett257) October 21, 2021
This is developing story