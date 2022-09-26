EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home.

Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition, and eating clumps of dead grass, adding he still can’t believe someone would treat a dog like that. Bastain adds he wasn’t quite sure how Sable would react to coming into a new environment that includes his daughter, his german shepherd, and two cats but says she’s adapted well, is eating better, and enjoys playing with her new friends.

Still, this isn’t the first time someone’s suddenly dumped a dog at Salvage Candy. Bastain explains that the business’s location, beyond a levee on S. Weinbach Avenue leads some to erroneously believe that the business doesn’t have cameras.

Bastain says the business does have cameras, even adding a new security system- thanks in part to the animal dumping.

While it’s far from an ideal situation, Bastain says he’s happy to have Sable in his life- after all, he’s always wanted a dog like her and wants to help provide the safe environment Sable’s perhaps never had. Bastain says he always wants to help animals since they cant quite fend for themselves like people can. For now, he plans to help Sable with her abandonment issues and get her treated at a veterinarian.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, who only confirmed that an active investigation into the incident is ongoing.