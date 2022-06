PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A mine that has been abandoned for quite some time has collapsed, and at least one building has sustained heavy damage.

The mayor confirms to us that one building has sustained major damage as a result of the collapse. We’ve heard that the Dollar General store was this building to sustain heavy damage, but it was under construction at the time.

State officials are heading to Providence for more information.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.