ABK Tracking battles water shutoff due to human error

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — ABK Tracking President Danny Koester told Eyewitness News that Monday started off to be a typical day, until a basic essential was gone.

“I noticed the water was turned off,” Koester said.

Which proves to be inconvenient for a business that does drug testing.

“People crossed their legs…. because when they come in they want to go for a urine test. So we start stacking people up pretty good at the front and I had to keep my staff on for lunch to get caught up,” Koester said.

A phone call with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility showcased an error was made. Lane Young, executive director, said someone tacked ABK’s new meter on to one currently not in use.

“We saw usage on a water account that was vacant and had no customers assigned to it. There’s nobody responsible to pay for it. When we find that we don’t notify. We shut that off. Because that is unauthorized usage and someone has tapped in where they shouldn’t have,” Young said.

The issue was brought to the attention of the mayor and city council members. Missy Mosby, city council second ward, said a change in policy needs to happen.

“This was just an unfortunate situation. It was human error and it happens, but you know we’re going to move forward and do the right things so hopefully it doesn’t happen in the future,” Mosby said.

The EWSU now operates differently with commercial customers.

“We’ll knock on the door and let them know somethings going on, can you walk us through this?” Young said.

Water was restored to ABK Monday after the issue was discovered and reported.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)