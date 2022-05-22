EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in downtown Evansville over the weekend. Hundreds of people showed up to the rally at the Four Freedoms Monument.

This comes after leaked documents suggested the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protesters say they’re expressing their fear about what that could mean for women’s reproductive choices.

One supporter says she experienced life-threatening complications during an ultimately-aborted pregnancy and spoke at the rally to address the possible consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I am because if anybody has to face this kind of situation again, I would hate for them to feel like they couldn’t make the decision that was medically necessary or face jail time or some other consequence,” said Whisper Path, supporter of abortion rights.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion. No counter-protesters were present when Eyewitness News crews were at the rally.