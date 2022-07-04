TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Demonstrations in support of abortion rights continue across the country and the Tri-State. A protest was held in front of city hall in Tell City over the weekend.

Demonstrators say they are upset that Roe v. Wade was overturned and they think women have the right to an abortion.

“I am 67. Roe v. Wade became law when I was in college. When I graduated from college, I couldn’t get a credit card, open a bank account, I couldn’t do anything without my father’s permission. And we are going to go back to that. This is all about women’s rights,” explains Teresa Kendall.

Abortion is still legal in Indiana. State lawmakers will take up the issue during this month’s special session.