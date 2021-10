EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Academy Sports is donating $3,000 to the Evansville FOP to get new training equipment for the organization’s camp, which gives underprivileged kids a chance to go fishing, swim and more.

Camp Director Phil Luecke says that the business has been donating to them for years and that this year’s donation is the biggest yet.

Academy Sports is also giving all military members and first responders ten percent off purchaes from October 24 to November 14