Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises EVSC teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten EVSC teachers had a different after school activity Wednesday- being surprised with a $500 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Chelsea Doty, a sixth grade teacher at Delaware Elementary School, was one of the teachers nominated by their peers for stepping up to support students, families, and colleagues.

Doty says she got an email inviting her to Academy Sports + Outdoors, but didn’t expect the surprise.

“Knowing that I’m changing the future in these kids and it’s kind of rewarding and knowing that I’m noticed even more, I just want my kids to know that everything I do is for them,” Doty said.

Doty tells us she doesn’t know what she’ll spend the money on yet, but the event gave her an extra boost to keep pushing forward.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)