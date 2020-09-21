Accident along Highway 41 in Henderson cleared

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to our crew on scene, the accident is now cleared and lanes are no longer blocked at this time.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are currently working an accident on Highway 41 northbound in Henderson near Audubon State Park.

A viewer who drove by the scene tells Eyewitness News the vehicle is overturned and rescuers are having to extricate the person or people inside.

