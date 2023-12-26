HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident just north of the Twin Bridges Tuesday afternoon, and as crews worked to re-open one of the southbound lanes, two more accidents occurred during traffic backups. The fatal accident along US 41 funneled traffic to one lane for nearly two hours.

Shortly after 2 P.M., crews responded to a one vehicle accident along Highway 41 near the intersection at Waterworks Road. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle traveling southbound left the roadway, entered the median, and flipped before coming to a rest on its roof. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

As crews worked to reconstruct the crash and clear the area, traffic was nearly at a standstill. At one point, the southbound lanes were backed up to Riverside Drive while northbound traffic slowed just past the Henderson strip. Traffic cameras even showed multiple drivers on northbound 41 turning around and driving the wrong direction to avoid the backup.

“We understand that everyone may be trying to rush or inconvenienced by the wreck,” says Lt. Stuart O’Nan with the Henderson Police Department, “but we really ask that you just stay with the flow of traffic. We’ll get you through as quick as we can, and don’t create more danger or more wrecks.”

This delay also led to two separate accidents. On the northbound bridge, traffic was diverted as first responders worked a two vehicle collision as a semi truck was rear-ended by another vehicle. Further south, another multi-car accident led to additional delays on 41 just north of Audubon State Park.

“A lot of times when people pass by accident scenes, they have their cameras out, they’re wanting to film it,” explains Lt. O’nan. “We ask that you don’t have cameras out and just pay attention to what’s going on so you can make sure you’re safe, make sure everybody around you is safe.”