TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes part of Highway 81 in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 81 Friday evening around 5:15. The crash shut down a section of the highway between Keller road and KY-554.

Police say a semi was traveling south on Hwy 81 when a Jeep drove into its path. They believe the driver of the semi tried to avoid it but hit the Jeep and flipped over. A parked truck was also damaged.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

KYTC tweeted the road is expected to be closed for at least eight hours.

Northbound traffic can detour using Keller Road. Southbound traffic should use KY-554.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)