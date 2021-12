GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near 150 S in Gibson County are closed due to an accident.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that drivers should take an alternate route and expect delays. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least three hours.

We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.