Accident near Twin Bridges causes major backup over Ohio River

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – At least one traffic accident has created a traffic nightmare on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges.

Henderson Dispatch says an accident was reported this afternoon not far from a motel along southbound Highway 41 just south of the bridge.

No word on how severe the crash may have been, but it did lead to a traffic jam stretching back to Interstate 69 and Veteran’s Memorial Blvd.

The Eyewitness News tower camera on top of Ellis Park was showing incredibly slow, bumper-to-bumper traffic going into Henderson from Evansville.