HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the Henderson Fire Department are warning motorists to avoid the Audubon Parkway Ramp due to an accident.

According to the department, a tractor-trailer flipped over the guardrail and early reports are the driver is entrapped with serious injuries.

Henderson Dispatch said it is the ramp leading to Highway 41, and the call first came in at 10:39 a.m. An AirEvac helicopter is reportedly inbound.

HFD also said Parkway traffic from Owensboro will be redirected through Zion.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.