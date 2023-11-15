HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people were transported to a hospital following an accident involving three vehicles on State Road 162 in Dubois County on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were dispatched to a report of an accident with injury and entrapment just south of Old State Road 162 just before 7 a.m.. Deputies at the scene determined the driver of a Chevy was traveling northbound on SR 162 when he allegedly fell asleep and traveled left of center and sideswiped a Volvo Semi with trailer that was traveling south. After the impact, authorities say the Chevy began to spin, and struck a Volkswagen that was traveling south behind the Volvo and then came to a rest.

Two of the three drivers were transported to a hospital for treatment, but the third refused treatment at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was given a citation for driving left of center, and the driver of the Volkswagen was given a citation for a learner’s permit violation.

State Road 162 was reduced to one lane for approximately an hour and a half, but has since been reopened.