HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff issued an advisory saying I-64 would be completely closed to westbound traffic near the 25 mile marker due to an accident on Thursday.

According to the advisory, the accident occurred near the I-64/US 41 loop near the county line.

Officials have confirmed the road has now reopened.

