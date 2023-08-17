HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Thursday while responding to an accident on US 41 near County Road 100.

According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of an accident with injuries just before 9:30 a.m.. As a result of an investigation, authorities determined that a silver Kia Sorento slowed or stopped while traveling southbound at the traffic light when a black Ford Explorer ran into the rear end of the Kia.

A deputy reportedly smelled alcohol on the driver of the Ford. who was identified by police as Michael Glover, 62, of Greencastle. Following a DUI crash investigation, authorities charged Glover with operating a vehicle while intoxicated involving a serious bodily injury accident. He is being held in custody on a $750 bond.

Authorities say the Kia driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of pain in the head, neck and chest. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to another serious accident with injuries at the same intersection two weeks ago.