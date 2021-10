EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Showplace Cinemas has announced plans for major improvements and renovations to their theatres across the Tri-State. They tell us they already have made some of those upgrades to several of their locations.

"At the East, North and Newburgh locations, a major capital investment has been made to upgrade to all new state-of-the-art laser projectors that will offer the brightest and sharpest pictures possible on the big screen," they say in their official press release. "Showplace East, North and Newburgh have recently had the building exteriors painted and we are in the process of the Connersville, Henderson and Princeton locations being painted next."