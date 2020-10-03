Accidental fire sparked by discarded cigarette

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Plantation Court around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

According to EFD, they arrived to find the wood exterior siding on fire. They quickly put out the fire and prevented it from progressing the attic space, keeping the damage to a moderate amount.

EFD says the fire started when a resident put out a cigarette in a plastic coffee can outside. The apartment suffered moderate smoke damage and mild water damage, but no injuries to the residents were reported.

The fire has been ruled an accident.

This story was originally published on October 3, 2020

