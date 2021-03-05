Accused I-64 wrong-way driver facing felony charges in multiple counties

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Michigan man is facing multiple felony charges in several Indiana counties after police in Spencer County began receiving 911 calls of a wrong-way driver heading east in the west bound lanes of I-64.

Police say the calls started coming in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Callers told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and nearly hit multiple vehicles head-on.

Deputies in Crawford County located the vehicle at the 79 mile marker and tried to stop it, but say the vehicle continued east at a high rate of speed and passed several vehicles.

Indiana State Police parked a police vehicle broadside to block both lanes at the 86 mile marker. Police say the wrong-way driver stopped less than 45 feet from the police vehicle.

Troopers made contact with the driver, identified as Kevin Scott Degraff, 54, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and noticed he appeared to be intoxicated. Police say Degraff was belligerent and resisted arrest.

Degraff was taken to a local hospital, where a chemical test found he was more than three times over the legal limit. Degraff was booked in the Perry County Detention Center, with charges also forwarded to Spencer, Dubois, and Crawford Counties.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)