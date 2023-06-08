HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The new Ace Hardware and NAPA Auto Parts locations in Darmstadt will open next week.

The new location will be on Highway 41. Their social media says they’ll be having a grand opening on June 23.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Tuesday.

The store owner says he wants to use the store as a trial for future locations. There are currently shelves and products in place, but they’re continuing to setup for their grand opening.