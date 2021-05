EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a Facebook post, Acropolis Catering and Acropolis Express are moving into the Old Western Ribeye building on North Boekke Road. The Acropolis Restaurant is moving to the recently opened Riverwalk Restaurant in downtown Evansville on Walnut Street.

The post promises the Riverwalk menu will be expanded to include Acropolis items

May 22 will be the last day the restaurant will be open at its current location.