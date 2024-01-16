HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Actors Community Theatre (ACT) is hiring production staff for its upcoming performances of The Sound of Music.

According to a release, ACT is looking to fill the positions of director, vocal/music director, stage manager, sound director, light director, choreographer, set design and set build lead. A full description of available positions and applications can be found on ACT’s website.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Performances will be held on July 25-28 at the Jasper Arts Center.