DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools announced they will be holding an Active Shooter Threat Response Training for their staff on Wednesday.

School officials say the sessions will be held throughout the day at Deer Park Elementary School. The training is closed to the public for safety and security measures.

DCPS tells us that training opportunities have been offered during four days in July. Each training date had multiple sessions in order to accommodate staff schedules.

In other parts of the Tri-State, agencies have been planning similar trainings to be better prepared for a shooter situation.

Princeton Police will be at a local high school Thursday for Active Shooter Response Training. Just last week, law agencies in Muhlenberg County focused on single officer response tactics for their active shooter training.