EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you travel along Red Bank Road, you may come across crews working on it for the next several weeks.

EWSU shared information detailing the work you may see soon in that area. Starting May 9, N. Red Bank Road will be closed to through traffic from Upper Mt. Vernon Rd. to New Harmony Rd. Officials say that work will continue for around 74 days.

According to EWSU, local traffic will be restricted to one lane during working hours in the active work zone. The closure will have multiple phases. For more information on this project, go to https://www.refreshevansville.com/redbankroad.