Activists criticize Vectren plan to keep 1 coal-fired plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A utility that serves about 145,000 customers in southwestern Indiana plans to close three coal-fired power plants while adding solar and wind power as part of a larger proposal environmental groups are criticizing because it would keep one coal power plant in operation.

Vectren announced Tuesday the proposed switch, saying it will save customers an estimated $320 million over 20 years and significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions. But the utility plans to continue operating one of the two coal units at its F.C. Culley power plant in Warrick County.

The Sierra Club and other groups want Vectren to switch entirely to renewable energy.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

