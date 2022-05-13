POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Protesters along with the Humane Society of the United States are calling for the release of 80 beagle dogs at Inotiv’s research facility in Posey County. Before Memorial Day, 32 of those dogs are set to be euthanized following their round of testing. Demonstrators planned to take 80 dog collars, representing the 80 beagle dogs, to the Inotiv property, but instead they were met with a heavy law enforcement and security presence.

“We wanted them to understand that they should do the right thing, that their community is calling them to do the right thing,” says Samantha Morton of The Humane Society of the United States.

In addition to releasing the dogs, activists are hoping to convince Indiana lawmakers to create legislation that would require testing facilities to place animals for adoption rather than euthanizing them once testing is complete. However, as Eva Maciejewski with the Foundation for Biomedical Research explains, determining if animals are suitable for adoption would vary case by case.

“The veterinarian, the attending veterinarian at the institution, should be the one to make the decision on whether the dog, or other animal, is adoptable,” explains Maciejewski.

According to Maciejewski and other animal researchers, there is a scientific explanation when it comes to animals being euthanized following lab testing.

“In some cases, the research protocol calls for euthanasia to study tissue,” says Maciejewski. “It’s not something pleasant to think about, but again, it’s a reality of science and medicine.”

Still, there are activists like Ashlee Willis who would take the chance on adopting an animal who has gone through experimental testing.

“I think most of us understand that they’re probably not going to be necessarily a normal pet,” explains Willis, “but we want them to have love and comfort the rest of their days.”