Activities suspended at Farmhouse Fraternity at University of Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The University of Kentucky has suspended activities at FarmHouse Fraternity after an 18-year-old Henderson teen was found unresponsive and later died.

Police say Lofton Hazelwood was found unresponsive inside the FarmHouse Fraternity house on Monday night. They believe he died from alcohol toxicity.

UK Police say 20 underage students would have had access to alcohol inside the frat house. When they arrived, they said some of them appeared to be intoxicated, but couldn’t issue any citations because they did not witness anyone drinking while they were there. Police did log liquor law violations while on scene.

Eyewitness News spoke to Jay Blanton with University of Kentucky public relations and strategic communications about the university’s reaction. You can view the interview in the video player above.

Tomblinson Funeral Home posted this message from the family of Lofton Hazelwood: