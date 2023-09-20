HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say the Adams Lane Bridge over U.S. 41 is structurally sound to carry traffic, but more extensive repairs are being planned to greatly extend the life of the bridge.

According to a release, crews preparing for the new deck overlay were able to see the need for more extensive work on the bridge. Officials say the bridge is expected to reopen on Thursday, but the ride will be bumpier than motorists are used to when using the bridge. Drivers can expect a rougher driving surface when crossing the bridge because of the milling work that uncovered the need for the repairs.

The needed work will require a longer closure of the bridge than initially anticipated. Officials initially expected rehabilitation work to extend through the end of October. A new schedule for the start and duration of the work will be provided after the next steps are developed.

Drivers are advised to slow down, avoid distractions and obey the posted limit in the construction zone.