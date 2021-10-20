Adams pleads guilty to murder of Owensboro woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Matthew Adams has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Erica Owen.

In a court hearing Tuesday, it was announced an agreement had been made through mediation.

In Judge Jay Wethington’s court Adams pleaded guilty to charges:

Murder, Capital Offense

Burglary, First Degree

Violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order / Domestic Violence Order

Theft By Unlawful Taking

Tampering With Evidence (2 Counts)

The recommended sentence on the murder charge is life in prison without possibility of probation or parole. Adams other recommended sentence on all other charges are as follows:

Burglary, 20 years

Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 12 months

Theft By Unlawful Taking, 10 years

Tampering With Physical Evidence, 5 years

All sentences run concurrently

Sentencing is scheduled for December 13.

Matthew Adams’ attorney request for mediation was accepted in August. The prosecution and Adams’ attorney met with appointed retired Judge Philip Patton.

Adams was charged with the 2018 murder of Erica Owen.

Owen was 25 years old and, a nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The coroner says Owen died from strangulation. She was found dead at a home on Placid Place.

Friends and family honor Erica Owen