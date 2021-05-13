Addiction treatment center opens in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – BrightView have announced the opening of an outpatient addiction treatment center in Hopkins County. The center, located at 9 East Arch St. in place of the former Family Video in Madisonville, offers programs including medication-assisted treatment, clinical care, group therapy, peer support and social services to treat substance use disorder.

“We’re pleased to work with the Madisonville community to save lives and bring hope to the region by treating addiction compassionately and effectively using evidence-based techniques,” said Dr. Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BrightView. “Building partnerships with Hopkins County medical providers and justice system professionals will also play an important role in helping patients achieve long-term recovery.”

Appointments can be made online or by calling 833-510-HELP.