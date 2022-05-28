WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride announced additional musical acts and drag performers for their upcoming festival on Saturday, June 4.
The full list of acts and schedule of events can be found below.
- 10 AM – Noon: Touch of Grey
Plays hits of their generation (The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.)
- Noon – 1 PM: TBD
- 1 to 2 PM: Randy Pease
Country/Folk music
- 2 to 4 PM: Family-friendly Drag Show
MC: Emil Lamar
- 4:15 to 6:15 PM: Mad Women Band — women duo
Plays popular rock hits that span decades
- 6:30 to 8:30 PM: Honey Vines — women duo
Plays Acoustic blend of intertwining harmonies and sweet truth
- 8:45 to 10:45 PM: Hannah Evelyn Trio
Plays indie rock, folk, Americana, pop rock
The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh.
Officials with the festival say they have waived vendor fee for the event and are still accepting applications for vendors.