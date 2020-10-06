Additional clean up needed in Western Ky Parkway crude oil spill

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) Clean up continues on the east bound lanes of the Western Ky Parkway between Central City and the Muhlenberg/Ohio County line.

The clean up started Monday after an oil tanker overturned September 25 and is expected to take until Thursday afternoon.

Drivers can expect the right lane to be restricted.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

